MIAMI (CBS) — Officials with American Airlines are checking a plane that returned to Miami after an odor was reported in the cockpit. Flight 1060 was bound for Newark, New Jersey, Monday morning.

CBS Miami reports it was the smell of smoke in the cockpit that caused the plane to turn around.

Two pilots and three flight attendants requested medical attention. One flight attendant also asked to be taken to a hospital as a precaution.

None of the 149 passengers requested medical attention.

