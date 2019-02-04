



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – February is Black History Month and that means additional programming at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Black History Month is never just a month here at the African American Museum of Philadelphia.

The museum continuously highlights the historical significance of the black experience in America.

But, during this month program directors with the museum will bring even more exhibits — more of an interactive experience for those who visit.

“February is a time where both African Americans, but also those who are not, really focus on our history and our legacy,” said Ivan Henderson, Vice President of Programming at the museum.

The museum has planned a number of events throughout the month, inviting as many people as possible to the museum, especially on the weekends for hands on workshops.

“On Saturdays generally between 10 a.m. and 2 or 3 p.m. we have family focused events,” said Henderson. “These are hands on workshops where folks get to make things.”

The African American Museum is offering family yoga and family fun days to bring young people in to discover history.

John Dowell’s Cotton Exhibit is a powerful reflection with each vivid image invoking an emotional piece of African American History.

Some faces of historical figures known and unknown – all linked by their African American legacy.

“It’s important for us to have an honest look at where we have been as people, African Americans,” said Henderson. “Nothing like a 400-year commemoration to have an opportunity to look back, century to century.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday.