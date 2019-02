PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Super Bowl commercial certainly stuck out as the creepiest. TurboTax’s RoboChild commercials were bashed on social media for their weirdness.

The commercials featured a weird robot with a child’s face learning about the world around him.

Follow me throughout the game as I experience humanity through the Super Bowl! ~ #RoboChild #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/3a72OumUDr — TurboTax (@turbotax) February 3, 2019

Unfortunately, he will have to learn that Twitter thinks he is a nightmare come to life.

DESTROY #robochild BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE FOR HUMANITY. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 3, 2019

Creeped put by the RoboChild commercial — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) February 3, 2019

go away robo child commercial — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2019

Robo Child scares me SO much more than chunky milk…. — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) February 4, 2019

https://twitter.com/smFISHMAN/status/1092198525075668992