



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s Super Bowl Sunday and there are so many things people look forward to — especially the parties. Carol Erickson, an animal advocate for the Pennsylvania SPCA, has some tips for pet owners who are hosting Super Bowl parties.

While dogs are a part of your household every day, there are going to be more people at the house and more foods – including things you may not normally eat.

While you and your guests are focused on the game, it is the perfect opportunity for your pet to grab chicken wings or other party foods right off your plate.

It’s very important that you create a safe space for the animal, especially if there is going to be a lot of screaming and yelling going on.

Maybe they should be placed in another room.

If you are having a large party, it’s more dangerous for smaller dogs could should get stepped on or severely hurt.

And, be sure to secure the food and tell your guests not to feed the dog.