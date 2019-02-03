



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were plenty of Super Bowl watch parties across the region Sunday night. Maybe none bigger than the get together at Parx Casino.

One person bet thousands of dollars on the coin toss — and lost!

“I bet on the coin toss, I figure it’s a 50/50 shot, it’s either you hit or you miss,” the man said.

And boy, did he miss big time. He placed a $2,600 bet that the coin would land on heads.

But when it landed on tails, he didn’t want to be on camera anymore.

Thousands of people came to watch the Super Bowl at the Parx Casino in Bensalem.

“You’ve got gambling, beer, live betting, big TVs,” Tyere Hill of Trenton said.

People say the legal betting adds a kick to watching the game.

“I’m not a fan of the Patriots or the Rams so it makes it more exciting,” Rebecca DiGiovani of Northeast Philly said.

DiGiovani bet on both teams. But not everyone walked away a winner.

Paul Rivera bet $20 on a false start.

“The first penalty was a helmet-to-helmet. Cancelled everything off,” Rivera said.

The Bucks County casino also just opened a huge new beer garden with large TVs, 24 beers on tap, plus a retractable roof and walls for those warmer days that are hopefully not too far ahead of us.

“This is an amazing space,” Brian Westbrook said.

Westbrook came out for the grand opening and admits watching the Super Bowl brings back memories from when played in it for the Eagles more than a decade ago.

“Every time the Patriots are in the game in the Super Bowl, it brings it back to 2004,” Westbrook said. “We had a great opportunity. We turned the ball over way too many times for us to be successful to win. Tom Brady is still doing it at a high level, its amazing to see.”

Westbrook didn’t place any wagers, but points out it’s good to do research on what you plan to bet on.