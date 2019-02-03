Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The biggest advertising night of the year did not disappoint. Here is a look at every trailer that aired during Super Bowl 53.
“Toy Story 4”
It was just a short clip, but we finally got another look at Toy Story 4.
“Avengers: Endgame”
Perhaps the most highly-anticipated movie of the year, Marvel gave us a quick 30-second look at the April release.
“Us”
Jordan Peele gave us a second tariler for his horror follow-up to “Get Out.”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
A teaser for season three of Hulu’s hit series.
“Captain Marvel”
Marvel also released a short spot for “Captain Marvel,” in theaters March 8.
“Our Planet”
“Wonder Park”
https://twitter.com/wonderparkmovie/status/1092060134811955200