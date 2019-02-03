  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The biggest advertising night of the year did not disappoint. Here is a look at every trailer that aired during Super Bowl 53.

“Toy Story 4”

It was just a short clip, but we finally got another look at Toy Story 4.

“Avengers: Endgame”

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated movie of the year, Marvel gave us a quick 30-second look at the April release.

“Us”

Jordan Peele gave us a second tariler for his horror follow-up to “Get Out.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

A teaser for season three of Hulu’s hit series.

“Captain Marvel”

Marvel also released a short spot for “Captain Marvel,” in theaters March 8.

“Our Planet” 

“Wonder Park”

https://twitter.com/wonderparkmovie/status/1092060134811955200

