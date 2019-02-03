



WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) — Jussie Smollett of the hit show “Empire” made his first public appearance since being attacked in Chicago last week. He and his family describe the attack as a racial and homophobic hate crime.

The actor and singer addressed the attack during his performance Saturday night at a West Hollywood night club.

“Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform, but they said to take care, obviously,” Smollett told the crowd. “And above all, I fought back.”

He says, while there has been an outpouring of love, there has also been a bevy of false stories.

Detectives have recovered new surveillance footage of Smollett walking before and after the assault.

Video shows Smollett with a rope around his neck. He says an unknown substance was thrown at him.

Right after the attack, he was seen by a doctor and released.