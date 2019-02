NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – An emergency response team is battling a fire at the Delaware City Refinery. The blaze broke out at 4550 Wrangle Hill Road in Delaware City around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The refinery has its own emergency response team on site, local fire companies responded to assist.

DELAWARE CITY, DE | NEW CASTLE | COMMERCIAL FIRE | 4550 WRANGLE HILL RD | FIRE INSIDE THE DELAWARE CITY REFINERY. MULTIPLE MUTUAL AID ASSISTING pic.twitter.com/4wCIqjggrl — Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) February 3, 2019

