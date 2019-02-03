



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a pharmaceutical manager in suburban Philadelphia.

Jurors in Bucks County deliberated for 10 hours before convicting 34-year-old Jennifer Morrisey on Friday in the August 2017 death of 64-year-old Michael McNew. The Bensalem resident was also convicted of evidence-tampering and possession of an instrument of a crime but acquitted of burglary and criminal trespass.

Prosecutors say the killing happened during an argument after he asked her to move out of his Upper Makefield Township home.

Morrisey tearfully testified Thursday that the death was accidental. She said he drunkenly pointed a pistol at her, they wrestled over the weapon and it went off as she tried to unload it. Defense attorney S. Philip Steinberg said he expected to appeal.

