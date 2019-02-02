



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police officers were involved in an accident Saturday night after pursuing a group of robbery suspects, according to officials. The officers sustained minor injuries, police say.

Police say that at 7:40 p.m., a T-Mobile store located at 1207 MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale was robbed.

Police pursued the suspects’ vehicle, when the officers were involved in an accident, sustaining minor injuries.

Police took four suspects into custody.

The accident happened at Lindbergh Boulevard and S. 80th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

