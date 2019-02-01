



VERNON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in a New Jersey town are warning residents to be on the lookout for “homemade tire slashing devices” that have recently been found on driveways and roads. Vernon Township Police say they have received reports of the sharp object in the past couple of weeks.

Police are asking residents to report all suspicious vehicles and persons, especially in the overnight hours.

“We ask that anyone who has farm like property to be vigilant and check the end of your driveway when you are pulling in or out,” said Vernon police on Facebook.

Police shared a picture of one of the devices officers recovered.