



EASTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help locating two mentally handicapped men who walked away from an Eastampton group home in November. Joseph Brockington, 56, and Juan Garcia, 58, left the home on West Railroad Avenue on Nov. 1 and have not been seen since.

Both men are diabetic and did not have their medication when they left the home, police say.

“We are concerned about the safety and well-being of these two individuals,” Eastampton Township Police Chief Joseph Iacovitti said. “We are asking members of the public to contact law enforcement immediately if they come across either of them, or believe that they have seen them recently.”

Brockington is a 5-foot-10 black male and weighs 160 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Garcia is a 5-foot-10 Hispanic male and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat and black pants.

Police say both men enjoyed walking to the Wawa located at the intersection of Route 38 and Route 206 in Southampton.

The two men may not be receptive to having a conversation with someone who approaches them, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastampton Township Police Detective Doug Townsend at 609-261-1717.