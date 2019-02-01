



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The freezing weather was met with snowflakes today, creating quite the winter scene across the Tri-State Area. Meanwhile, record-low temperatures have left some out in the cold, including one local business owner struggling with no heat.

While those who braved the weather outdoors today bundled up, odds are when they got to work, they were able to get warm.

Not everyone had that luxury Friday.

Grace Moon hasn’t had heat for seven days.

“Miserable! You try to move around to stay warm but you can’t because you’re cold,” Moon said.

Man Caught On Camera Appearing To Fake Slip, Fall In New Jersey Company’s Break Room

The owner of Franklin Cleaners on 18th and Spring Garden says her store’s temperature has dipped into the 50s while she waits for a boiler to be replaced.

“I feel bad for the costumer,” she said. “They’re coming from outside in the cold and they want to be comfortable and warm, so I feel bad for the customer, too.”

There’s plenty of movement at Franklin Distributor on 19th and Callowhill.

Two days before the Super Bowl, heavily-layered owner Joe Carroll is creating BTU’s the old fashioned way.

“No problems with the product,” Carroll said. “People come in, we say ‘it’s all cold.’ It’s actually warmer in the walk-in. It’s typically thirty-five to 40 degrees. We actually go in there to warm up.”

Angel Rodriguez is the polar opposite. He works in a T-shirt as a chef at Pizzeria Vetri.

“It’s definitely intense pulling that pizza out, the heat on your face,” Rodriguez said. “I got no more hair on my forearms.”

Philadelphia Weather: Outreach Teams Working Around The Clock To Shelter Homeless During Bitter Cold Night

At 650 degrees, the brick oven at Pizzeria Vetri could warm the entire block.

And it often does.

“When our costumers come in, they do like to sit here because of the warmth,” Rodriguez said.

Back at Franklin Cleaners, Moon has employed lamps to hoard any heat she can.

“Yeah, I’m gonna bring my blanket tomorrow,” she joked.

She’s hoping to have heat when the new work week begins Monday. By then, temperatures are expected to be well above freezing.