



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For most people, Super Bowl Sunday means a super spread of delicious food. We all have our favorites, but what are the most popular Super Bowl foods by state?

Eagles fans don’t directly have skin in the game this weekend. But what about some loaded potato skins? Or maybe just a potato?

Eyewitness News has the Super Bowl Favorites from across the nation and it got a little weird.

After last year’s Super Bowl win, Jason Kelce attributed the victory to Eagles players and fans being hungry.

One year later — and without the Eagles on the field — we’re still hungry, just more like regular hungry.

So bring on those Super Bowl snacks!

“I love the shredded buffalo chicken dip,” one woman said.

“Philly cheesesteak, can’t go wrong with that,” said one man.

Now take a look at this. Google published a map this week, showing the most commonly searched Super Bowl recipes in each state.

Chili was the most popular Pennsylvania search.

“That’s kinda surprising. It seems like that would be a southern dish,” one man said.

In Delaware, stuffed peppers. And in New Jersey, buffalo chicken dip.

Elsewhere in the nation, things got a little funky.

“I thought this was kinda weird, Alaska had dill pickle with beef dip,” one woman said.

“I’m kinda surprised that calzones are in Kansas,” one man said.

Oh, and in Nevada and Idaho, their Super Bowl recipe search was just “potato.” But of course, there’s lots of love for the Super Bowl favorite.

“I like wings, I need my wings,” one man said.

As for those wings, Johnny’s Pizza in Cherry Hill has been keeping busy all week.

“We have an order for 900 wings for just one family right now,” Rocco Santaguida said.

And if your idea of a Super Bowl celebration doesn’t involve ordering in or googling any recipes, the Field House Sports Bar In Center City has you covered from the big screens to portion sizes.

“We got family style pizzas, everything we do is family style,” Pete DeAngelis said. “As you can see, we have our long tables so you come in with family, sit down enjoy the game and let us do all the hard work.”