



YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania high school student has died in a car crash with a school bus. Police say the crash happened Thursday morning when the bus was stopped to pick up a student in Conewago Township.

Police say 17-year-old Masey Rae Dacheux, of Dover Township, struck the back of the bus and her car became lodged underneath it.

8-Year-Old Girl Walking From School Struck By Van In Wilmington, Police Say

Dacheux was pronounced dead at the scene. School officials say she was a student at Northeastern High School.

Neither the bus driver nor the students on the bus were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

