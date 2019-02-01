  • CBS 3On Air

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania high school student has died in a car crash with a school bus. Police say the crash happened Thursday morning when the bus was stopped to pick up a student in Conewago Township.

Police say 17-year-old Masey Rae Dacheux, of Dover Township, struck the back of the bus and her car became lodged underneath it.

Dacheux was pronounced dead at the scene. School officials say she was a student at Northeastern High School.

Neither the bus driver nor the students on the bus were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

