



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl hype video has created an uproar on social media with Eagles fans. The Patriots released the hype video on Twitter Friday morning and the background music features a song by Philly’s own Meek Mill.

Is it a coincidence that Meek Mill is the artist who sang the Eagles’ hype song, Dreams And Nightmares, throughout the 2018 Super Bowl run? Or, are the Patriots still bitter they lost to Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles and the Eagles?

“You have to eat the dream… you have to sleep the dream… you have to see it when nobody else sees it. #EverythingWeGot featuring @MeekMill,” the Patriots tweeted.

Take it however you want it – either way, Eagles fans expressed their feelings on Twitter.

Y’all really have a lot of audacity to be using a Meek Mill song like that… #FlyEaglesFly @MeekMill — Edward Hweimel (@edworddddd) February 1, 2019

