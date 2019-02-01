



BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Overwhelming community support saved a beloved piece of art left behind in a shuttered South Jersey mall. This is the sculpture, called “The Water Hole.”

It spent three decades at the Burlington Center Mall.

When the mall closed, the owner donated it to the Arts Guild of New Jersey, and the Burlington Rotary Club and others raised funds to move the sculpture.

Petal the elephant is now heading to the Burlington City Riverwalk.