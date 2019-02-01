  • CBS 3On Air

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman and her teen daughter have filed a lawsuit against Dorney Park and its parent company, alleging a Halloween-themed attraction went too far.

Shannon Sacco and her daughter are seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

Their suit alleges that the daughter fell and was injured when a costumed ghoul at Dorney Park shouted in her ear.

The lawsuit maintains that the girl asked them to leave her alone before the incident because she didn’t want to be scared.

