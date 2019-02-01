



EAST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man and his dog had to be rescued after falling into an icy pond in East Bradford Township Friday morning.

West Chester police and fire crews were called to the 800 block of West Strasburg Road around 8:30 a.m. A man and his dog were in the pond for 10 to 15 minutes and could not get back to land.

When officers arrived, they found the man and the dog about 40 feet into the pond.

Officers then deployed a small boat to bring them back to shore.

The man was evaluated by medics at the scene.

His identity was not revealed.