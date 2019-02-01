  • CBS 3On Air

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man’s apparent effort to fake a slip-and-fall to claim insurance money was foiled by surveillance cameras.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.

Authorities say surveillance video captured the man grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say the man waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.

The man was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.

