



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl, for many, is more than just football. It’s party time and time to load up on all your game day food and drink favorites.

No matter who wins the Super Bowl, Sunday will be a win for the food and beverage industry. That’s because the only day Americans east more is on Thanksgiving.

It won’t be as exciting as all the Super Bowl food served up last year for the Eagles, but the tradition of football snacking will be in high gear on Sunday.

Nationwide, Dominos Pizza says it will 2 million pies and 4 million chicken wings. That’s about 40 percent more than a normal Sunday.

Some other Super Bowl favorites also include tortilla chips. Americans buy enough to stretch across the US two-and-a-half times.

Las year, football fans shelled out $38 million for dips, including guacamole. That adds up to about 270 million avocados, enough to fill a football field, end zone to end zone, piled 50 feet high.

Patriots’ Super Bowl Hype Video Featuring Meek Mill Song Sparks Social Media Uproar With Eagles Fans

Many wash it down with a cold one, spending about $1.3 billion on beer.

But going to a Super Bowl party doesn’t have to be a diet-buster.

“One of the best things you can do is bring some vegetables,” dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Lindsay Malone said. “That can be things like carrot sticks, celery sticks, peppers, fresh salsa, chili with tomatoes and some beans.”

And stick with dips like hummus or a yogurt dressing.

For chips, you could try grain free or chips with beans.

And for traditional favorites like sausage, try the chicken variety.

Americans Expected To Eat 1.38 Billion Wings On Super Bowl Sunday

Instead of frying things like wings, potato skins and french fries, they can be made in an air fryer.

“An air fryer cooks without a whole lot of oil, so you can do your chicken fingers or your chicken wings in the air fryer and still get your protein without the really inflammatory fats that come with frying foods,” Malone said.

In addition to all the football snacks, Super Bowl festivities also include drinking for some.

Experts say to pace yourself, you might want to have some water or seltzer in between drinks.

Catch Super Bowl 53 Sunday on CBS3.