PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Flyers unveiled the jersey players will wear in February’s Battle of Pennsylvania showdown. The Flyers are playing the Penguins in the 2019 Coor’s NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 23.

The Flyers posted a video of their new jersey on Twitter Friday morning.

We're taking this show to the great outdoors and into the Battle of Pennsylvania! #StadiumSeries | @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/HnSHZwClb8 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 1, 2019

The NHL teamed with Adidas to create the jerseys for the Stadium Series.