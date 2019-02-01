  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Chick-fil-A employees are finally getting the recognition they deserve. A new survey proves they are top-notch in the customer service department.

The Newsweek survey, America’s Best Customer Service 2019, says Chick-fil-A has the best fast-food customer service in the country.

More than 20,000 United States customers gave their evaluations of several brands as the survey collected 132,954 evaluations in total.

The winning brands received on average close to 100 votes from customers.

For more information on the survey, click here.

