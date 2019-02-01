BREAKING:IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Corruption Charges
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Authorities in Delaware are warning residents of a recent phone scam that involves a spoofed phone number that is appearing on caller ID as a Delaware State Police issued phone number.

Police say the caller tells the individuals they are under investigation. They are then asked to verify their information or a hold will be put on their Social Security number.

The scammers asks the victims to look at their caller ID to prove that the call is indeed coming from a police-issued number.

A second scam has also been reported where the caller identifies themselves as the “Delaware State Police Alliance” and requests donations on behalf of the Delaware State Police. Police say this call appears to be coming from a number in the Frankford area.

If you suspect you have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

For tips on how to avoid phone scams, click here.

