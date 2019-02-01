  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apple says FaceTime will be safe to use again next week. The company has a fix for a bug that allowed callers to listen in on other people before they even picked up.

A software update that patches that security flaw in the app will be rolled out next week.

In the meantime, experts urge all iPhone users to disable FaceTime on their phones.

