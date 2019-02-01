



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What better way to spend Super Bowl weekend than adding a member to your family? The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting Kitten Bowl party events this weekend.

The PSPCA joined North Shore Animal League America to celebrate the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VI.

The Fishtown Center, Philadelphia, Lancaster and Danville locations will feature a Kitten Bowl IV screening, giveaways and adoptable pets.

To highlight the events, all cat and kitten adoption fees will be $25 on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the four locations.