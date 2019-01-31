



CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A very special birthday celebration was thrown Thursday in Montgomery County. Hilda Gecker celebrated her 100th birthday.

She lives at the Samuel A. Green House, a residence with apartments for seniors in Elkins Park.

Gecker spent most of her life in East Oak Lane.

She was married for 50 years and has two children.

Eyewitness News asked her about the secret to such a long, successful life.

“I’m so happy here, this is my family, this is my extended family,” Gecker said. “I’m loved, I feel the love, and I love all of my people, and that’s my secret.”

Gecker received a resolution from the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners in honor of her birthday.