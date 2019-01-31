



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you think Super Bowl food, you probably think of chips, pretzels, cheesesteaks and hoagies. But, of course, no Super Bowl celebration is complete without wings!

Union Tap House in Manayunk will be serving up plenty of food this Sunday, but it’s their huge selection of wings that might just bowl you over.

It’s Super Bowl time, ladies and gents, and if you’re looking for a place for simple but super comfort food, drafts between drives and a place where you can flaunt your gameday gear, Union Tap House is a Philly special for a great time.

“It’s friendly, there’s no nonsense here, you’re not getting a ruckus here,” Bill Newman said. “I mean, Eagles games, that’s about it!”

Taste With Tori: Stir Restaurant Inside Philadelphia Museum Of Art Highlights Seasonal, Local Ingredients

General manager — or “the wing guy” — Newman has been here since 1999 and he’s seen plenty of Eagles games, but none like last year’s Super Bowl.

“You’re playing one of the best that ever played the game,” Newman said of the Eagles’ win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, “and to come out with a win against those guys — redemption with those guys for ’04 — that was something special to watch.”

And for the Super Bowl, folks sure filled up on what Union Tap House is known for. With up to 20 different sauces, we’re talking about their crispy chicken wings.

“We usually do probably around 1,200 to 1,300 pounds of wings, but last year was around 1,600 pounds of wings,” Newman said.

But first, a pineapple express buffalo chicken cheesesteak …

pulled pork mac and cheese with S.O.B. sauce.

And finally, the most popular wings they have — honey Caribbean!