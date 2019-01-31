



Survivor returns for its 38th season on Wednesday, February 20th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS . The newest installment of the popular reality show competition will be called Survivor: Edge Of Extinction and features an all-new, never before seen twist following each elimination ceremony. This season will feature four returning players and 14 newbies as each tries to outwit, outplay and outlast one another for the $1 million grand prize.

See below for the full list of castaways

â€œMANUâ€ TRIBE

Dan â€œThe Wardogâ€ DaSilva (38)

Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Law Student/Former Military

Reem Daly (46)

Hometown: Fairfax, Va.

Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.

Sales

Rick Devens (33)

Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Macon, Ga.

Morning News Anchor

Wendy Diaz (25)

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Bell, Calif.

Small Business Owner

Lauren Oâ€™Connell (21)

Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif.

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Student at Baylor University

Keith Sowell (19)

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Pre-Med Student

Chris Underwood (25)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.

District Sales Manager

Kelley Wentworth (31)

Hometown: Ephrata, Wash.

Current Residence: Seattle

Marketing Manager

Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

David Wright (44)

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Television Writer

Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

â€œKAMAâ€ TRIBE

Joe Anglim (29)

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.

Current Residence: Ogden, Utah

Multimedia Artist

Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Aubry Bracco (32)

Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Marketing Director

Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Victoria Baamonde (23)

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Waitress

Ron Clark (46)

Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.

Current Residence: Atlanta

Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Julia Carter (24)

Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.

Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.

Medical Assistant

Eric Hafemann (34)

Hometown: Chicago

Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.

Firefighter

Aurora McCreary (32)

Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Divorce Lawyer

Julie Rosenberg (46)

Hometown: Baltimore

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Toymaker

Gavin Whitson (23)

Hometown: Erwin, Tenn.

Current Residence: Erwin, Tenn.

YMCA Program Director