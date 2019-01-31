  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kevin Ennals, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Â | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a patient who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Trenton. Ewing police say 32-year-old Kevin Ennals was last seen jumping a fence at the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday morning.

Ennals is described as a 5-foot-11 black male, weighing around 195 pounds, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black coat over a red-hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say that if you see Ennals, do not approach him. Police say Ennals has been aggressive towards hospital staff and Human Service police officers before.

Ennals was not allowed to leave the hospital’s property.

The Department of Corrections, Human Services and the Trenton Police Department have taken over the operation to find Ennals.

If you see this man, call 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s