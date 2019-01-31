



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a patient who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Trenton. Ewing police say 32-year-old Kevin Ennals was last seen jumping a fence at the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday morning.

Ennals is described as a 5-foot-11 black male, weighing around 195 pounds, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black coat over a red-hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say that if you see Ennals, do not approach him. Police say Ennals has been aggressive towards hospital staff and Human Service police officers before.

Ennals was not allowed to leave the hospital’s property.

The Department of Corrections, Human Services and the Trenton Police Department have taken over the operation to find Ennals.

If you see this man, call 911 immediately.