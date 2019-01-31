BREAKING:Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon Turns Self In Following Federal Indictment Involving Union Leader John Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a homeless man accused of groping school girls in Center City and North Philadelphia. Officers arrested 58-year-old Erich Cunningham near the 1500 block of JFK Boulevard, just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, surveillance video shows Cunningham grabbing a 16-year-old girl near Broad and Fairmount on Tuesday evening. Police say four similar incidents were reported earlier that day over a two-hour period.

Credit: CBS3

Cunningham has been charged with unlawful contact with a child, indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment.

