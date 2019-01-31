



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We showed you “soft pretzel rat” on Wednesday, which became a viral sensation, but Philadelphia apparently has a few other rodents who are quickly becoming stars as well.

PHILLY! We literally have rats RECYCLING over here and y'all are talking about this soft pretzel rat?! ♻🐀 pic.twitter.com/PC4xeAJAY2 — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 30, 2019

The Philadelphia Zoo tweeted a video showing a rat tossing items into recycling bins.

“PHILLY! We literally have rats RECYCLING over here and y’all are talking about this soft pretzel rat?!” the zoo tweeted.

It appears Philadelphia rats can do just about anything.