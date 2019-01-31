BREAKING:13-Month-Old Girl Critically Injured, Mother Hurt After Being Attacked By Family Dog, Police Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Â | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We showed you “soft pretzel rat” on Wednesday, which became a viral sensation, but Philadelphia apparently has a few other rodents who are quickly becoming stars as well.

The Philadelphia Zoo tweeted a video showing a rat tossing items into recycling bins.

“PHILLY! We literally have rats RECYCLING over here and y’all are talking about this soft pretzel rat?!” the zoo tweeted.

It appears Philadelphia rats can do just about anything.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s