



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold does not even begin to describe the winter weather hitting the Philly region. With wind chills well below zero, there are really only two types of people who are braving it.

Like Camden firefighters, caked in ice after a bitter battle with a fire Thursday morning, who had to use a blow torch to that out a fire hydrant, according to officials.

There are also the delivery men and women, bringing food and groceries to those would rather stay warm inside.

“It doesnâ€™t seem so bad. Itâ€™s not raining. Itâ€™s not snowing. Itâ€™s just a matter of using the right gear,” one delivery person said.

Philadelphia Weather: People Braving Cold Despite Deep Freeze

And then there are the people outside who don’t have another choice: the city’s homeless men and women, who have no shelter from the bone-chilling cold.

Workers at the Project Home Outreach Coordination Center are staffed 24/7, dispatching crews to those who need a place to find warmth.

“Weâ€™re downtown now. So hopefully we can take some people to some warm places,” one outreach worker said.

â€œIf youâ€™re not bundled up correctly, you could die out here. Itâ€™s serious,” he said.

Manny and Cedric, one of the five outreach teams on the streets throughout the night, check common spots where the homeless say and try to get people indoors.

Unfortunately, that job is not an easy one.

“He said he doesnâ€™t want to lose his spot on the heater, because if he gets up, there will be three other people you have to fight for warmness,” an outreach worker said of one homeless man they spoke to.

“It hurts because it could be you. It could be either one of us,” said another.

If you see someone who needs help, you can call the outreach center at 215-232-1984.