PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon turned himself in on Thursday after being charged in a 116-count federal indictment involving IBEW Local 98 union leader John Dougherty and six other union members.

Looking forward to continuing my work on behalf of the people of the City of Philadelphia at today's Council Meeting! #PHLCouncil pic.twitter.com/dTecVkQ8fh — Bobby Henon (@BobbyHenon) January 31, 2019

Henon’s lawyer, Brian McMonagle, made arrangements for Henon to turn himself in a day early. Henon will not be at Thursday’s City Council meeting and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.

#BreakingNews Philly Councilman Bobby Henon will not be in Council today. His lawyer Brian McMonagle made arraignments for Henon to turn himself in this morning a day early. He will be arraigned at 1:30pm. @BobbyHenon @CBSPhilly @USAO_EDPA https://t.co/55dmwD1mza pic.twitter.com/pi3Xy9jzoP — Stephen McKenzie (@SteveMcKCBS3) January 31, 2019

Henon was named in a bombshell indictment that was released Wednesday following the U.S. government’s years-long embezzlement, bribery and theft investigation.

Court documents show Dougherty and the other named Local 98 members used union funds to buy themselves and others everything from big screen televisions to baby food.

For a second day, a #Philly Sheriff’s deputy stands outside of @BobbyHenon’s City Hall Office amid his federal corruption indictment https://t.co/xtYoPEyMoC @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/iYyOY8htMx — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 31, 2019

“Union leaders and public officials are held to similar standards, both are required to act in the best interest of others. When they violate that duty in order to enrich themselves it’s a federal crime. When they conspire to do so together it’s also a federal crime,” said First Assistant United States Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

The indictment allegedly shows how Dougherty used Henon to help him get the city to bend to his will.

At one point, feds alleged Henon stopped work at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia because it was a non-union site, after Dougherty asked him to.

“In essence, the indictment alleges Henon abdicated his duty to provide honest services to the citizens of Philadelphia, because he made decision on behalf of John Dougherty, rather than the people who elected him to city council,” Williams said.

Henon has denied any wrongdoing.

“I have done nothing wrong. I have spent 28 years proudly working for Local 98. In 2011, I ran for City Council to give a voice to honest union men and women, working Philadelphians and those in need of a strong voice to represent them in this great city,” Henon said in a statement on Wednesday.