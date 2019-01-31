  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMFam
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Mute R. Kelly, R. Kelly


Follow CBSPHILLYÂ FacebookÂ |Â Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Singer R. Kelly is not welcome in Philadelphia anymore, according to the city council. On Thursday, city council passed a unanimous resolution to “mute” R. Kelly.

This comes following a groundbreaking docu-series, which exposed abuse and human trafficking allegations against the artist.

The grassroots movement “Mute R. Kelly” started in Atlanta, but city leaders say they’re on board.

Drag Queen Story Time At Lansdale Library Sparks Outrage

Council-member Helen Gym introduced the resolution.

“This resolution is about fundamentally stating a public declaration that R. Kelly and sexual predators like him don’t belong in a public sphere, with public support,” Gym said. “This symbolic act of solidarity puts all sexual predators on notice.”

R. Kelly denies all allegations against him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s