



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Singer R. Kelly is not welcome in Philadelphia anymore, according to the city council. On Thursday, city council passed a unanimous resolution to “mute” R. Kelly.

This comes following a groundbreaking docu-series, which exposed abuse and human trafficking allegations against the artist.

The grassroots movement “Mute R. Kelly” started in Atlanta, but city leaders say they’re on board.

Council-member Helen Gym introduced the resolution.

Today our resolution honoring the #MuteRKelly movement passed in @PHLCouncil. Philly stands with survivors. pic.twitter.com/Kg7T172as8 — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) January 31, 2019

“This resolution is about fundamentally stating a public declaration that R. Kelly and sexual predators like him don’t belong in a public sphere, with public support,” Gym said. “This symbolic act of solidarity puts all sexual predators on notice.”

R. Kelly denies all allegations against him.