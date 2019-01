Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love fried chicken and Cheetos, we have a dream sandwich for you!

Feast your eyes on this!

KFC is testing out their latest creation, the Cheetos sandwich.

The fast food chain says the sandwich will give you a “blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite!”

The sandwich is available for limited time in select locations in north Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.