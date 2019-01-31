SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Thursday Due To Weather
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The bitter cold was a big problem for firefighters battling a vacant house fire in Camden overnight.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

Firefighters say they arrived to intense flames and heavy smoke on the first floor.

The flames then spread to the house next door.

Crews had to also deal with the hydrants and their own equipment freezing.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

