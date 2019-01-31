



LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -Â A drag queen story time at the Lansdale Public Library is sparking outrage and has even spurred a rally to protest the event, with some calling itÂ “a discriminative attack on Christianity.”

The event called “Drag Queen Story Fun Time with Annie” will be hosted by drag queenÂ Annie Christ at the Lansdale library this Saturday.

Christ says the eventÂ aims at spreading awareness about acceptance and diversity, but not everyone agrees. Resident Steve Piotrowski, who is hosting a prayer gathering and rally to protest the story hour, believes theÂ event is inappropriate for children.

“Lansdale, Pennsylvania is bringing perversion from the nightclubs and sexually charged pride parades into the library with children,” says a Facebook event page for the rally.Â “Trusted officials and Library staff are promoting a foul-mouthed adult entertainer named ‘Annie Christ’ (a discriminative attack on Christianity) as a role model to our small children, and we must take action. Why is our library taking on such a politically controversial issue â€“ especially when receiving our tax dollars?”

However, many in the community are applauding the event and encouraging it.

“Thank you, Lansdale Public Library, for this event! Don’t listen to the haters. Love is love!” commented Anna Rose Bingley.

“Love this xâ€™s 1,000,000,000!! Thank (you) for having the courage to educate about acceptance and understanding. Love and light to (you) my friend!” writesÂ Carrie Godshalk.Â

Marissa Filippucci posted, “I asked my children if they would like to go to your event and show support. I explained what it was. And my 10 year old blurts out a drag queen… Omg yes I love drag queens!! I asked how did she know what a drag queen was. Omg mom they are fabulous. And there make up is amazing. I watch them on tick tock and youtube all the time.Â my kids and I cant wait to meet you!”

So far, 17 people on Facebook have confirmed they will be attending theÂ rally. Meanwhile, the drag queen story time has 138 confirmed guests and 402 interested in attending the event.