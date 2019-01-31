



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a van while walking from school Thursday afternoon, police say. She was transported to A.I. Dupont Children’s Hospital.

There is no word yet on her condition.

The girl was walking from Shortlidge Elementary School Thursday, when she was struck by a van attempting to turn into a parking lot, shortly before 4 p.m.

The van was traveling southbound on the 1800 block of North West Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Wilmington Housing Authority and struck the child, where she became wedged under the van.

Police say witnesses helped pull the child out from under the van.