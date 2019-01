Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire in New Castle, Delaware on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a three-story home on Bunker Hill Road, around 6:30 a.m.

The two firefighters were rescued after the floor collapsed beneath them. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.