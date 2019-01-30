Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a predator accused of groping school girls in Center City and North Philadelphia. The most recent incident was captured on camera at Broad and Fairmount Tuesday evening.

Police say he grabbed a 16-year-old around 8:30 p.m.

Four similar incidents were reported earlier in the day over a two-hour period.

Investigators believe the man is homeless.

They are asking young people to be vigilant.

“Based off the video that we recovered and the descriptions, we believe that the offender is a black male, in his 50s, he’s light complected, walks with a limp, may have what they described as a lazy eye,” Philadelphia police captain Mark Burgmann said.

“He’s wearing a green or olive-color three-quarter-length hooded jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, he has dark pants and dark shoes on,” captain Burgmann said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.