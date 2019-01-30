Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is getting ready for a deep freeze as extreme cold weather will settle into our region on Thursday. We’re going to get a taste of the record-breaking cold that already has Chicago in a deep freeze.

Snow squalls moved across the area on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., the skies were clear, but then snow squalls moved in and created whiteout conditions.

Tonight, the low will get down to 5 degrees, and the high will only be 17 degrees tomorrow.

In Chicago, temperatures are the lowest they’ve been since 1985 as temps plunged to minus-22 this morning and colder weather could be on the way.

In Minneapolis, temperatures plunged to minus-18. The cold weather caused schools, businesses and government offices to be closed. The U.S. Postal Service also suspended mail delivery in the region.