Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city leaders are reacting to the 116-count indictment that implicates IBEW Local 98 union leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon and six others. Councilmembers say Henon is well liked at City Hall, does a good job in his Northeast Philadelphia district, and don’t expect him to be removed from his position.

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says she is praying the charges are not true.

“I never heard anything bad about Bobby Henon,” said Blackwell.

Union Leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon Indicted Following Federal Probe

Blackwell said, despite the embezzling charges involving Henon, there’s currently no movement in City Hall to have Henon removed from his position.

“Nobody wins in these types of situations and I’m going to pray for him and hope something good comes out of all of this,” said Blackwell.

Eyewitness News was at Henon’s City Hall office where a sheriff’s deputy was outside the door. There were no signs of Henon here or at his Northeast Philadelphia district office on Torresdale Avenue.

You Can Read The Full 116-Count Indictment Here

“You are innocent until proven guilty,” said Councilman David Oh.

Oh, an attorney and former prosecutor, says, since Henon claims he did nothing wrong and is currently charged and not proven guilty, he should not resign.

“If it is his job and duty to serve the public, than he should continue to do so,” said Oh.

Council President Darrell Clarke echoed that in a statement, but also said, “As president of City Council and a fellow lawmaker, I sincerely hope the allegations of public corruption are not true.”

Former Philadelphia Zoning Board Chairman Indicted In Connection To Investigation Involving IBEW Local 98

Mayor Jim Kenney called Henon an “extremely effective councilman for his district.”

“The only things we talked about is things that were good for his district,” said Kenney.

Thursday is Philadelphia City Council’s weekly meeting. Councilmembers expect Henon to be there.