PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has independently confirmed, per sources, that union leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon and up to nine additional IBEW Local 98 members will be indicted today. This comes after a 30-month-long federal probe. Federal agents carried out raids on Dougherty’s South Philadelphia home, his union office and his bar in August 2016.

On Tuesday, Dr. James Moylan, the former zoning board chief of Philadelphia, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The public seizure of computers and documents played out over two years ago at 10 locations across the city, including Henon’s two offices.

“Once we get this ugly scenario by, everything will be fine,” Dougherty said at the time.

Henon and Dougherty have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“Johnny Doc,” as he’s best known, has ruled for decades over the city’s electrician’s union. His official title is business manager. Dougherty has regularly been called one of Pennsylvania’s most politically influential people.

His endorsements of politicians carry significant weight.

Earlier this week, the first results of the long-running federal investigation and probe surfaced.

George Peltz, the owner of MJK Electric, pleaded guilty in connection to providing a $37,000 security system in a building that was partially owned by a Local 98 official, documents show. That person is only identified as “Official Number One.”

It’s alleged Peltz performed $2,900 in electrical work at a relative of the Local 98 official, and later installed nearly $20,000 in security and TV installation work for another relative.

Additionally, Peltz is accused of purchasing and installing large-screen televisions in the union official’s home. Those televisions and related work are valued at $4,000.

Court records also allege Peltz gave the Local 98 official $5,500 in gift cards to Boyds Philadelphia, a designer clothes store.

Peltz will be sentenced later this spring.

A spokesperson for Dougherty declined comment on the latest development.