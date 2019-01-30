Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed raising Pennsylvania’s hourly minimum wage to $15 by 2025. He says the current minimum wage of $7.25 is not a livable wage.

“Imagine a single mom, working to keep food on the table to provide for her children,” Wolf said. “She could make more money working the same minimum-wage job in New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland — actually for that matter, Nebraska or Montana.”

“So, simply put, Pennsylvanians are working hard but earning less,” Wolf said.

Police: Man Believed To Be Homeless Wanted For Groping School Girls In Philadelphia

Gov. Wolf wants to raise the minimum wage to $12 this year, followed by annual increases of 50 cents.

The Republican-controlled legislature has opposed similar proposals.