PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews battled a blaze in a vacant building in the city’s Spring Garden section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Buttonwood Street.

The blaze sent thick, black smoke through the chilly air as crews fought the fire.

The flames and heavy smoke could be seen from the CBS3 studios on Spring Garden Street.

The fire was placed under control at 4:54 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported at this time.