BREAKING:Union Leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Indicted Following Federal Probe
NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — Some Facebook users have been giving the social network access to their phone activity in exchange for money as part of a research project since 2016. The story was first reported Tuesday by TechCrunch.

Facebook, which critics say isn’t doing enough to protect the privacy of its users, has been giving people between the ages of 13 and 35 a payment of $20 per month plus referral fees for their phone and web activity. Facebook is able to access this data after users install a “Facebook Research” VPN app.

