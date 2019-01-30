Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears that all four Philly Flavors locations in Philadelphia have closed for business. No official announcement has been made but the locations’ phones have been disconnected.

A Yelp search also shows that the locations have closed.

The popular Philadelphia ice cream mini-chain had been offering homemade ice cream since 2004.

This is the second ice cream shop to close within the last half-year. Capagiro closed its doors in December after being in business for 16 years.