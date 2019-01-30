Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears that all four Philly Flavors locations in Philadelphia have closed for business. No official announcement has been made but the locations’ phones have been disconnected.
A Yelp search also shows that the locations have closed.
The popular Philadelphia ice cream mini-chain had been offering homemade ice cream since 2004.
This is the second ice cream shop to close within the last half-year. Capagiro closed its doors in December after being in business for 16 years.