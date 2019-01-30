Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There has been a lot of talk about missed paychecks in the aftermath of the government shutdown. And on Wednesday, a new report says 40 percent of Americans are just one missed paycheck away from poverty.

The findings from economic advocacy group Prosperity highlights the disparity between record-low unemployment and the financial health of many households.

There has been a lot of attention on this in recent weeks with the government shutdown, when thousands of workers struggled to cover necessities like housing and food.