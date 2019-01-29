WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Southeastern Pa., New Castle County Until Midnight
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Winslow Township are searching for a suspicious person who followed a teen girl and had his pants down behind bushes. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in the Arbor Meadows Development in Sicklerville.

According to Winslow Township police, a 15-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop on Arbor Meadows Drive when she observed the suspect appearing to follow her.

Police say the teen girl lost sight of the suspect after he crossed the road, but then noticed him standing behind some bushes, ahead of her.

Police say the girl then saw the suspect with his pants down, performing an alleged sexual act.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, around 30 years of age, with short dread locks, and a goatee. He was wearing a blue bomber-style jacket, blue work pants and dark work boots.

If anyone has information about this suspect, please call police at 609-567-0700 x 1214.

